Kilcrohane woman can finally ‘see the light’ thanks to local councillor Katie

A YOUNG public representative in West Cork had a ‘light bulb moment’ at a recent meeting of the Western Committee.

While canvassing in the local elections last year, Cllr Katie Murphy (FG) promised a woman in Kilcrohane that she would secure a light for the local pier.

Katie, who celebrated her 21st birthday in December, said that the work public reps do ‘is serious but every now and then someone will put it up to you, so I was delighted when the light at the pier at Dooneen was installed a few weeks ago.

‘I gave the woman a call to see what she’d say – the same woman having raised the issue many times over the last few years – and she was delighted,’ she said.

Katie explained that the woman has a running bet with no fewer than four locals who said she’d ‘never see the light’. But now the woman is looking forward to collecting on four promised drinks when the pubs reopen!

‘This might not seem like an important matter to many, but it is to this woman, and to the many people who use the pier. It’s also good to get positive feedback for the job you do – no matter how small,’ said Katie.

Meanwhile, in Timoleague, Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) expressed his disappointment that public lighting from the Church of the Ascension to the new cemetery has not been included in the lighting programme this year.

Cllr O’Sullivan said it had been listed for the 2019 programme of works, but had somehow dropped off the 2020 list.

Dunmanway Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind) also appealed to the director of roads to have a light installed at the Manch Bridge junction.

Cllr Hurley said it is a busy intersection, which is also used as a drop-off and collection point by Bus Eireann, and for health and safety reasons, it needs to be adequately lit.

Padraig Barrett, the Council’s director of roads, said it was outside the local authority’s requirements, but subsequently agreed to seek funding on the grounds that it is a matter of public safety.