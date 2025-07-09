Just two flashing lights: concerns flagged on Ballyvourney crossing

A refurbishment of the existing Ballyvourney pedestrian crossing is being planned for 2025, as Deputy Aindrias Moynihan noted how ‘threadbare’ and inadequate the existing crossing in front of Gobnait’s Church is.

The Fianna Fáil TD made the comments as he pursued an allocation of €200,000 previously made by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for the project, which has yet to be used by Cork County Council.

The council says the reason for this is that there are significant improvements in traffic volumes in the village since the 22km Macroom to Ballyvourney bypass was opened in November 2023.

The council also told Deputy Moynihan that Cork County Council conducted an appraisal of the pedestrian crossing in Ballyvourney in 2024.

‘This appraisal took into account the significant improvements in traffic volumes, movement and behaviour resulting from the new road development,’ said the council.

As a result, it was determined that a more focused scope of work would be appropriate for the Ballyvourney pedestrian crossing.

TII allocated €9,000 for minor upgrades to the Ballyvourney crossing in 2025.

Deputy Moynihan, however, said the crossing was inadequate: ‘It is just two flashing amber lights, and the traffic is on it before they see it. The crossing is badly signposted and on a straight stretch of road where vehicles are travelling at speed.’

The TD acknowledged that the bypass has eased traffic through the village, but he said the pedestrian crossing is still very much in use and merits an upgrade.

In 2024 Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) allocated €200,000 in funding for a new pedestrian crossing in Ballyvourney.

Last March, the Fianna Fáil TD had questioned if the €200,000 originally earmarked for the Ballyvourney pedestrian crossing had been drawn down, used elsewhere, or if it had been returned to central exchequer.

The TD told The Southern Star he has yet to get a definitive answer to the question, but he has since received an update which outlines plans to carry out a three-phase Active Travel Plan, which does include Ballyvourney and has an initial budget of €200,000.

The TII have funded a potential Active Travel Scheme along the old N22 (now R618) between Coolcour and Ballyvourney.

This Active Travel Scheme is being developed in three sections: the Macroom urban section; the Ballyvourney to Ballymakeera section; and the Ballyvourney to Macroom rural section.

Deputy Moynihan confirmed that a draft options report has already been prepared for phase one, the Macroom Urban section but is subject to approval from the TII.

It is expected to go public consultation later this year or in early 2026, with the other sections following on later.