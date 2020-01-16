Just a few days left to register for voting in election on February 7th

THERE is less than a week left if you want to register to be eligible to vote in the upcoming general election.

The Register of Electors for the upcoming General Election is the 2019-2020 register, plus the supplement to that register.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said it is up to each individual to ensure they are correctly registered to vote and the best way to do that is to check directly with the relevant local authority.

There is still time to register but the forms must be lodged by close of business on Wednesday January 22nd.

People should take the following steps to ensure that they are correctly registered to vote at the forthcoming general election: Check online at checktheregister.ie if your details are included on the 2019-2020 electoral register.

Alternatively, people can check directly with their local authority. If your details are included correctly no further action is necessary.

If your details are not included on the 2019-2020 register you should contact the relevant local authority where you live and check if your details are included in the supplement to the register of electors. If your details are included in the supplement to the register of electors no further action is required.

If your details are not included in either the register or the supplement to the register you should obtain the appropriate application from your local authority (or download it from checktheregister.ie) and complete the relevant form and, before signing the declaration, bring it along with photo ID to your local Garda station and sign it in the presence of a member of An Garda Síochána, who will then stamp the form.

Forms must reach the local authority on or before close of business on 22 January 2020 in order for people to be registered for this election.

People must call to the local authority to register, or send by post.