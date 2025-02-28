Junior minister vows to help Dunmanway get improved infrastructure

WEST Cork’s sole junior minister, Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan, has said Dunmanway needs infrastructural investment to re-establish growth in line with the national development plan.

The newly-appointed Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity within the Department of Housing met with members of the local Waste Water Treatment Plant Action Group and Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce.

Minister O’Sullivan outlined plans to make housing, heritage and biodiversity key issues for the town.

He has arranged for Minister for Housing James Brown to visit the town to discuss ways to accelerate the development of key areas.

He added that the town needs infrastructural investment to re-establish growth in line with the national development plan.

‘As Uisce Éireann comes under the remit of the Department of Housing, I see this as an excellent opportunity to further the development of much-needed and long overdue infrastructural improvements to one of the country’s vital gateways to an area of nature, heritage and biodiversity that is the Wild Atlantic Way,’ said Minister O’Sullivan.

Chairman of Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce Tim Buckley told The Southern Star that all the town needed was a little assistance.

‘We need this so we can focus on our projects to see the town realise its vast historical, economic and social potential. Minister O’Sullivan’s commitment is a huge step forward for the town of Dunmanway,’ he said.

He added that the Dunmanway Waste Water Treatment Plant Action Group had been in constant and in ongoing discussions with both Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council regarding the upgrading of the town’s treatment plant.