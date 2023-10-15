Junction at Mick Finn’s corner in Clon resurfaced

THE rough road conditions at Mick Finn’s corner in Clonakilty were repaired and resurfaced over the weekend.

Arkill Contractors carried out the resurfacing of the junction of Pearse Street and Bridge Street, leading to the Michael Collins Statue at Emmet Square, with minimal disruption to motorists.

At a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District, on Monday, Independent Cllr Paul Hayes noted more permanent road markings will be put on this and other junctions.

Cllr Hayes told The Southern Star he has received requests from residents who also want Patrick’s Hill to be resurfaced, but local area engineers informed him that problematic pipework beneath that stretch of road needs to be fixed before it can be resurfaced.

Meanwhile, engineer John Ahern said further works are due to be carried out in problem areas of the town in the next fortnight, including at Faxbridge, Wolfe Tone Street and Ashe Street. The engineer said funding is being sought from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to resurface the roundabout at the Maxol and Dunnes end of town.

Cllr Hayes called on TII to provide a safe pedestrian crossing at the Harte’s Spar Whales Tail junction because a lot of people are crossing the busy road to access the town’s primary care centre.

The junction in front of Clonakilty Hospital also needs to be made safer for staff and visitors to the hospital because it is ‘quite dangerous’ at present.

A one-way system, up McCurtain Hill, has been made permanent, following a successful trial period.