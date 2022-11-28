Jules Thomas sues Netflix over series on Sophie murder

IAN Bailey’s former partner, artist Jules Thomas, has lodged papers with the High Court indicating that she intends to sue streaming giant Netflix over its documentary about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Ms Thomas of the Prairie, Liscaha, Schull, lodged papers on Monday with the High Court in which she indicated that she intends to sue Netflix, production company Lightbox Media, and director John Dower – the team behind the three-part series, Sophie – A Murder in West Cork.

Ms Thomas is currently representing herself in the action.

Days before the Netflix series began streaming in June of last year, Ian Bailey wrote to Netflix to complain.

Specifically, he took issue with an interview with him which he said he only gave in the belief it was only ‘a teaser’ for the series – but not for inclusion in the main programme. Mr Bailey also said in the letter that Ms Thomas had not signed the necessary release form giving permission for the interview with him to be filmed on her property.

Mr Bailey’s refusal to do give anything more than ‘a teaser’ interview to Lightbox Media was due to the fact that he had signed a contract with Irish film director Jim Sheridan for his own five-part series which was called Murder at the Cottage