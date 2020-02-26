In this week's Southern Star:
In news
- Coronavirus 'kits' are slammed by Beara GP
- Judge surprised at GAA club's reference for cocaine dealer
- Fr James getting a positive reaction to his dancing
- Two meetings on Bantry Hospital this week
- New Cllrs pledge to work for West Cork
In sport
- Newcestown win Rebel Óg award
- Interview with sprinter Joan Healy
- Win signed Conor Hourihane jersey
- Mizen AFC promoted to Premier
- Hurley close to Cork comeback
In Life & Community
- New chapter for Drimoleague's old creamery
PLUS
- Our Spring/Summer Weddings special
In shops everywhere from Thursday morning and available online via ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1