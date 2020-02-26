News

Judge surprised at GAA club's reference for cocaine dealer; Fr James getting a positive reaction to his dancing; Two meetings on Bantry Hospital this week; New Cllrs pledge to work for West Cork

February 26th, 2020 9:00 PM

In this week's Southern Star:


In news

- Coronavirus 'kits' are slammed by Beara GP

- Judge surprised at GAA club's reference for cocaine dealer

- Fr James getting a positive reaction to his dancing

- Two meetings on Bantry Hospital this week

- New Cllrs pledge to work for West Cork


In sport

- Newcestown win Rebel Óg award

- Interview with sprinter Joan Healy

- Win signed Conor Hourihane jersey

- Mizen AFC promoted to Premier

- Hurley close to Cork comeback

 

In Life & Community

- New chapter for Drimoleague's old creamery

 

PLUS

- Our Spring/Summer Weddings special

 

