Journalist’s son is fundraising for Brú Columbanus in Cork

THE son of a well-known journalist who passed away and spent his last days in CUH is organising a fundraiser for Brú Columbanus which provided his family with acommodation during their stay in Cork.

Charlie Mulchrone, whose father Paddy was a well-known journalist who had moved to Crookhaven in his final years, is undertaking five marathons in 24 hours, next weekend.

‘Bru Columbanus provided my family with emergency accommodation during my father’s final few months at Cork University Hospital,’ said Charlie. ‘I want to give back as much as I can to the Cork community who rallied round my father in his final few months. At last count we are up to just over €4,000 but I would love to get the total as high as possible. Charlie recalled how much his father loved his time in West Cork. ‘Paddy was a proud resident of Crookhaven village where my mum Fiona still lives today. Dad had written a number of articles for The Southern Star over the years as a way of scratching his journalistic itch after retiring years earlier.’