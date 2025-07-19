Join the Sheep’s Head Hike this September

The organisers of the annual Christian Aid Sheep’s Head Hike have announced that this year’s event will take place on Saturday September 6th.

Now in its 17th year, the fundraiser takes in part of the Sheep’s Head Hike along the coast of the Sheep’s Head peninsula in west Cork.

Christian Aid’s fundraising event has raised well over €100,000 since it began in 2009, and it attracts around 200 walkers annually.

The event caters for all levels of fitness with two routes to choose from, each of which will have a local guide on hand.

Route one is 10.5 km (4.5 hours), and suitable for more experienced walkers. Route two, meanwhile, is 6.5 km (2.5 hours) and is suitable for families.

Walkers are encouraged to register online at caid.ie/SheepsHeadHike but it’s also possible to register from 10.30 am on the day of the hike at Kilcrohane Community Hall.

There is no registration fee, and instead walkers are asked to make a donation to Christian Aid.

Andrew Coleman of the charity group thanked the community of west Cork for their support each year.

‘The Sheep’s Head Hike is organised by a local committee and is made possible by the support of many volunteers, with group leaders, bus drivers and caterers.

‘A big thank you to the Red Cross for providing first aid, to Rural Transport for providing minibus transfers, and to The Gourmet Grill for catering the event again this year.’