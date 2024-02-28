John’s tash raises over €2k for two charities

WHAT started out as a dare among friends about growing a moustache ended up raising over €2,000 for two West Cork charities. John Murray from Ardcahan outside Dunmanway decided to grow his ‘tash for cash’ for two months when his friends said they would sponsor him if he agreed to do it. He duly obliged and manicured a fine ‘tash’ in just a few weeks last summer that was the envy of others and raised €2,100 in the process. A Shave Off took place July 1st last and much fun was had as friends shaved off his much loved tash.

The money raised is being split between Cry (Cardiac Risk in the Young) Ireland and Dunmanway Community Hospital.

A presentation at the Clubhouse Bar in Lisbealad took place last week where two separate cheques were presented to Moira Deasy from Dunmanway Hospital and Rose Hicks from Cry Ireland and they thanked John for his efforts in raising much needed funds for both charities.