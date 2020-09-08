John auctions painting to say thanks to medical staff

WEST Cork-based, internationally-renowned Australian artist John Kelly spent 45 days in hospital and many more months in and out, two years ago.

He is alive today, thanks to the astonishing professionalism of the West Cork First Responders Unit and Cork University Hospital (CUH), he says.

To show his gratitude, John, who is based at Reen near Union Hall, is donating the proceeds from an auction by Sotheby’s of one of his paintings, Castlehaven, listed between £5,000-£7,000.

John says: ‘In August 2018 I collapsed and would have died if it hadn’t been for the combined response of my wonderful family and local friends, the medical rapid responders, the ambulance service, and extraordinary care offered by medics and staff at Cork University Hospital.

‘As a gesture of my appreciation, this painting is going to be auctioned through Sotheby’s Ireland with all proceeds going to the CUH Charity and West Cork Rapid Response unit.’

The auction takes place on September 9th.

See www.sothebys.com