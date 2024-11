PEOPLE Before Profit has named Joe Moore as the party's candidate in Cork North-West in the general election.

The socialist party is fielding its largest number of candidates yet in a general election and trade unionist Mr Moore has been added to a busy and growing field in Cork North-West.

'Working people in the constituency currently do not have a voice in Dáil Éireann. Now is the time to end a century of Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael rule,' said Mr Moore on Saturday.