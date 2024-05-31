Joe honoured for being a real ‘class’ act

A WEST Cork teacher has been honoured for the transformative role he played in the life of a former student.

And he credits a teacher of his own for putting him on the path to empowering others.

Joe O’Driscoll, retired primary school teacher at Carrigboy National School in Durrus has won a ‘Teachers Inspire’ award.

It’s an Ireland-wide initiative, curated by Clonakilty author Louise O’Neill, that celebrates teachers and the transformative role they play in our lives and in our communities.

The public were asked for their nominations late last year to recognise the teachers that changed their lives, and among them was Ellen Sommers.

Ellen recalls Joe helping her feel like she was enough and reminding her not to shrink herself for others.

‘I felt a constant whisper of “keep being you” from him. When I left for secondary school, I remember crying to my mother because I was so scared of being bullied without his presence.

He never forced me to play GAA or feel like I had to fit in. I was simply enough. That’s a lot for a teacher to give a nine-year-old,’ she said.

Ellen is about to graduate from a masters at Columbia University and attributes a lot of her life and academic achievements to Joe.

He said the real prize for him was knowing the positive impact he had on Ellen’s life.

Originally from Eyeries, Joe worked in the village school in Durrus from 1992 to 2014, and taught Ellen from third to sixth class, and remembers her as oozing talent and ability.

‘As a teacher you’re on the frontline in the classroom, conscious of situations and looking to see where you can help. I’m a huge believer in helping people to get a sense of their own self-worth, which can unlock so many other things. Everyone likes to feel valued, and it can help empower people to do their own thing,’ he said.

Joe said he never expected to be remembered by Ellen, describing it as ‘humbling.’

He credited his own former national school teacher in Eyeries, Mary O’Sullivan, for inspiring him in his career choice.

‘She was so professional and very fair and helped me believe in myself all those years ago, which is something I brought forward into my own teaching career.’