Jim’s new job with the elderly

JIM Daly, former Minister for Mental Health and Older People, has been appointed to the board of HCCI. HCCI is the national representative body for 80 companies that employ 10,000 carers, providing homecare to 20,000 older and vulnerable people in Ireland.

The Clonakilty-based Drinagh man (pictured) said: ‘I remain very passionate and committed to creating real alternatives when it comes to care of our older people and believe that I can pursue this passion as a board member of HCCI. Contributing to the development of homecare in Ireland through my membership of the board of HCCI allows me to continue improving the lot of older people outside of politics.’ Jim Daly retired from politics earlier this year for family reasons, and did not contest the 2020 election.

He volunteered as a porter at Clonakilty Community Hospital in the early days of the pandemic. Joseph Musgrave the chief executive of HCCI, said: ‘As Minister, Jim was an advocate for reform and for a more community-based model of care. He has also proved far-sighted in his analysis of the changes we need to make in healthcare, such as better housing options for older people. As we prepare plans to cope with Covid-19 this winter and deepen our talks with government and the HSE about how to fast-track Home First, Jim’s experience will be invaluable to our work at HCCI.’