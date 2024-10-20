Jazz ball fundraiser for Spinal Injuries Ireland

SPINAL Injuries Ireland will host a Cork Jazz Ball fundraiser event in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork city on Saturday October 26th, with all proceeds raised going directly to providing support and outreach to 300 Cork people currently living with a spinal cord injury.

The Cork Jazz Ball, in aid of Spinal Injuries Ireland has been running annually since 2017.

Over the last number of years, the ball has raised almost €300,000 for Spinal Injuries Ireland – money that was directly re-invested into providing essential support and outreach services for families in Cork living with a spinal cord injury.

The organising committee includes chairman of the Board of Spinal Injuries Ireland John Twomey. The Kinsale-based sailor represented Ireland at 11 Paralympic games, in both sailing and athletics (competing in the discus event, in which he won a gold medal in Seoul in 1988).

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Twomey paid tribute to the people of Cork for their continued generous support of the ball, which enables SII to provide essential services to people in Leeside. He said: ‘We’ve always had tremendous support from local businesses and communities across Cork for what is now an annual event in the calendar for us and we’re immensely grateful for this and hope that for 2024 people will be in a position to do so again.’

All money raised from this ball will be providing a direct contribution to enabling Spinal Injuries Ireland to continue providing life-changing and badly-needed services for families across the city and county.

‘There are currently 300 service users with spinal cord injuries in Cork and supporting this year’s event really can make a difference to each and every one of those people,’ Mr Twomey added.

SII has had great support in previous years from local businesses with Keane Jewellers and Kinsale Spirits sponsoring the ball and support from local restaurants with vouchers for the raffle.

Tickets are €110 per person from spinalinjuries.ie or contact [email protected].