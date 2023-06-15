Jason’s run for hospital that saved his son’s life

BY HELEN RIDDELL

ULTRA-marathon runner Jason Williamson is currently in the middle of a mammoth challenge, having set off from Castletownbere on June 3rd to run 1,000km to Ballycastle, Northern Ireland in just 10 days.

Originally from Australia, Jason has been living in Ireland for 15 years with his wife and children and is attempting the challenge to raise funds for Temple Street Hospital. The run is following The Ireland Way, a 1000km hiking route that starts in Castletownbere and joins with many of the cross-country national hiking trails, crossing over rugged mountain ranges, through fields and farms, bogs and forest tracks before ending in Ballycastle.

Jason said that tackling a multi-day long distance event has been on his radar for some time now.

‘There are so many inspiring places around the globe to do this type of run, but when I learned of the existence of The Ireland Way, it made complete sense to take a dive into my own backyard. Doing this in Ireland also means family, friends and neighbours are able to help on a practical level.’

The run is being sponsored and supported by Six West, who provide support services to aircraft lessors and airlines. All funds raised through the challenge will go to Temple Street Hospital, a place close to his family’s heart, as Jason said ‘they saved the life of our eldest son back in 2011.’

Jason has prepared himself for the challenge which he says will involve balancing pace, sleep and recovery.

‘All sorts of things can happen to the body over these distances and time frames as it deals with the growing fatigue each day, but I really want to keep some mental capacity each day to create memories and enjoy moments, despite knowing there will be dark times and points of pain along the way. A lot of people in the Irish running community will be joining me for some parts depending on where they live and I really look forward to sharing miles with friends and strangers alike. I will be running really slow, so anyone is welcome!’

Ruth Guy, director of fundraising, marketing and communications at Children’s Health Foundation said they are ‘so grateful that Jason and Six West have chosen to raise vital funds and awareness for Children’s Health Foundation supporting Temple Street during this incredible challenge.’

Jason set off from Castletownbere pier at 9am last Saturday and the run is being live-tracked with updates provided on Instagram @jasonwilliamsonultra. He aims to have it completed this Monday.