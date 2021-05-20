Breaking: Jail for man who threatened Cameron’s family

BY OLIVIA KELLEHER

THE Corkman who pleaded guilty last month to threatening to kill or cause serious harm to members of the family of murdered Cork student, Cameron Blair, has been jailed for three years, with the last year suspended.

Noel Barry of Cherry Tree Road in Cork city appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court today, having earlier pleaded guilty to threatening to kill or cause serious harm to named members of the Blair family in nuisance calls answered by Cameron's father Noel.

In a victim impact statement heard in court today, Mrs Blair detailed the threats made to her family in calls on September 4th 2020.

‘On that awful night we had to listen to appalling threats being made against our family. The content of the call was deeply upsetting,’ she said.

Handing down the sentence today, Judge Sean Ó Donnabháin said it was a case of ‘callous cruelty’ and added that remorse was for Barry a ‘tide that comes and goes’.

