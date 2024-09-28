Jacqui to host Cork Arc’s gala dinner

WEST Cork’s own Jacqui Hurley will be the guest host for a special Cork Arc fundraiser which hopes to raise €100,000 for cancer support services.

Cork Arc is a cancer support service serving the county since 2001. In April 2015, it opened Cork Arc Bantry, bringing services to the people of West Cork.

On Friday September 27th, Cork Arc holds its largest ever fundraiser with the gala dinner entitled ‘A Celebration of Hope’ at the Maryborough Hotel & Spa, with funds raised providing acupuncture services to clients of Cork Arc. Acupuncture is used as part of multidisciplinary care for people living with and beyond cancer.

More than 300 people will attend the black-tie dinner, which will be compered by RTÉ’s Jacqui Hurley. Invited guests include Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin TD and Ireland’s EU Commissioner Michael McGrath.

The six-course tasting experience will also include an auction and raffle with unique experiences and an inspiring story of hope from Cork hurling manager Pat Ryan who will join Jacqui for a fireside chat.‘Our aim is to raise €100k which is our most ambitious fundraiser to date. Funds raised will go directly to build our acupuncture offering in our house in Sarsfield Road,’ said Cork Arc chief executive Stephen Teap.

‘Acupuncture is a complementary therapy that has been shown to enhance the quality of life for cancer patients by reducing the side effects of conventional treatments. Additionally, it can help boost immune function and promote overall well-being, making it a valuable addition to the holistic cancer care we offer. At the moment we are unable to meet the demand for these services and the generosity of our supporters will make an immediate and positive impact on both the physical and emotional needs of our service users.’

Kearys Motor Group have come on board as title sponsors for the event. Any businesses who wish to donate to this event or have a prize for the live auction are encouraged to make contact with Cork Arc Cancer Support House on (021) 427 6688.