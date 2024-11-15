Faye and Pat Shortt tell us about their live show Knuckle Down, in West Cork this weekend

What’s the show Knuckle Down about, Faye?

Knuckle Down is a riot of comedy. If anyone’s seen one of Dad’s shows before it’s a similar style. Except now with Faye! It’s two hours of madness. This year we decided to incorporate stand up, so both Pat and I open the show with a stand up piece separately. It’s a sketch comedy show so you will meet many different characters throughout the show, some you may even recognise!

What’s it like working with your father?

We surprisingly haven’t killed each other … yet! I’m only joking. It’s been incredible. I have honestly have learnt so much about this industry, more than I could have ever learnt from a college experience. It’s also been brilliant to have him there as a support system and for the company! We work brilliantly together I think, we are very honest when writing a show together. It’s also ideal to have someone to bounce ideas off of. I can’t imagine writing a show without him now.

Did you always plan a career in acting and comedy?

I never planned a career in comedy only acting. I went to the Gaiety School Of Acting when I finished my Leaving Cert and then on to the Bow Street Academy Of Screen Acting where it solidified my thoughts on choosing acting as a career. I loved performance, however, comedy was something I wanted to stay away from because it was always Dad’s thing.

I hated the idea of being compared to him so I was adamant on carving my own path. Fast forward a few years and we’ve been working together for nearly four years. It’s really great though. I love comedy especially when performing live on stage – it is the best feeling being in front of 300-plus people.

Has comedy changed since the days of d’Unbelievables, Pat?

No. What makes people laugh is still the same. What that is, I don’t know. Comedy is subjective and people will all have their favourites and they will vary very differently. I think it is great to see a lot more women comedians on the world stage. If anything, that’s the difference nowadays. There was always women comedians but it seems more balanced now and it’s great to hear that different voice.

What’s next for you?

Faye is currently gearing up for the UCH Limerick panto which she starts rehearsals for in two weeks, while also doing cover work in Spin South West radio. We’re both working on a podcast at the moment. A red table talk-style podcast where a father and daughter discuss the things you’ve always wanted to ask but have been too afraid to!

• Knuckle Down comes to the Westlodge Hotel in Bantry on Saturday, November 16th. For tickets see www.patshortt.com or telephone 027-50360.