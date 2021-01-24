It's a snowy one in West Cork

THERE are showers of snow and sleet in West Cork this morning, as the south west coast sees some of the wintry showers experienced in other parts of the west yesterday.

Parts of Drimoleague and Skibbereen are seeing flurries of snow this morning, for the first time this winter, although with wet grounds, it's unlikely to 'stick' for any length of time.

A temperature map posted by Met Eireann this morning shows the entire country experiencing an icy spell, which is expected to last into tomorrow.

Tonight is looking like another frosty one, with predicted temperatures of up to -3 overnight in West Cork.