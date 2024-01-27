Islander drove on mainland insurance-less

A BERE Island motorist who drove her car onto the mainland without insurance has avoided a driving ban for the offence.

Audrey Elliffe of Clash, Derrycreevene West pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to driving without insurance when stopped by gardaí in Innishannon on July 16th last.

The court heard that she was stopped by gardaí at Curranure and it transpired that she had no insurance. Ms Elliffe, who was unrepresented in court, told Judge James McNulty, that her Ford Focus car is an island car and she made a wrong decision.

‘It was my sister’s 50th birthday that night and I made a silly decision to drive my car onto the mainland to get my brother-in-law to check it over,’ she said.

‘There was no room for me to stay at the party and I left and was stopped by gardaí then.’

Judge McNulty said it was a long way from Bere to Innishannon and she was doing it without insurance. He was told that she has one historic previous conviction for larceny.

‘For a first conviction of this kind, the court has some discretion whereby a disqualification can be spared. The court will spare you the disqualification just this once, but the bad news is that the court will need €500 upfront.’

He adjourned the case to February 1st for payment of the fine and said Ms Elliffe will also get penalty points.