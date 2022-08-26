Irish Water working to restore supply in Passage West

IRISH Water have been working overnight to restore water supply to customers in Passage West following a burst to a large water main at Monastery Cross yesterday.

In a statement, Irish Water said that 'whilst every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, the burst is impacting the water supply to customers in Monastery Cross, Upper Rochestown, Rochestown, Upper Passage West, Lower Passage West and surrounding areas in Co Cork.'

Dedicated water service crews are progressing with repairs which are expected to continue throughout the night into the early hours of tomorrow morning. Following repairs, it typically takes two to three hours to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Dedicated water service crews worked overnight to repair the leak, and customers have been advised that it typically takes two to three hours to restore normal water supply to those affected by an unplanned outage.

Niall O’Riordan, Irish Water, commented: 'The repairs are being conducted as quickly and as efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers.

'We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.'

'Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers.'