Irish Water unveils four new water treatment plants

LAST week Irish Water, in partnership with Cork County Council, officially opened four new state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facilities, following a €27m investment.

The new treatment plants and supporting infrastructure in Coachford, Innishannon, Dripsey and Baile Bhúirne/ Baile Mhic Íre aim to ensure that treated wastewater is now fully compliant with EU directives, before being safely discharged back into the natural environment.

It will also enable future growth and development in the area, according to Irish Water.

County mayor Danny Collins said he was delighted to witness the successful completion and official opening of the essential projects which are vital to ensure future population growth of the villages and surrounding areas.

Paul Fallon, programme manager for Irish Water said they had, along with partners Cork County Council and contractors EPS, worked closely with all communities associated with the Cork mid-west sewerage scheme since the first sod was turned in 2019.

‘The construction of these four new wastewater treatment plants will end the discharge of poorly treated effluent, improve water quality in the receiving waters, enhance local amenities and will act as platform for social and economic development,’ he said.

And, on behalf of Irish Water, he thanked their colleagues in Cork County Council for their continued work ‘on a daily basis’.

‘Also to EPS, who have constructed these four treatment plants. Finally, I would like to thank the local communities and businesses for their support in delivering this vital project,’ he said.

Cork Counthy Council chief executive Tim Lucey highlighted how the infrastructure would benefit almost 6,000 people, while catering for projected growth in these settlements.

‘Cork County Council brought these treatment plants through preliminary report stage prior to the establishment of Irish Water and their completion is highly significant from an environmental, economic and social perspective,’ he explained.

‘In partnership with Irish Water, Cork County Council always welcomes such infrastructure which bring real benefit to local communities.’

Sharon O’Driscoll, principal of Coachford National School said her students and staff are very passionate about the environment and anything that enhances and protects it.

‘We have been awarded six green school flags and we also have a prize-winning garden ‘Tír Draíochta’.

‘Last June we were delighted to win a gold medal award in the schools garden competition for the amazing work we did in creating and maintaining it.

‘Projects like this new wastewater treatment plant here in Coachford ensure our local environment, like our school garden, will be protected and helps our community to continue thriving.’

The Coachford scheme involved the construction of new wastewater treatment plant, to serve a population of approximately 1,600, with upgrades to the sewer network and construction of a new outfall pipeline.

The Innishannon plant serves a similar number of users, while in Dripsey, the plant and upgrades to the sewer network serves a population of approximately 600.

The Ballyvourney and Ballymakeera wastewater treatment plant will serve a population of approximately 2,600, via an outfall pipe and upgrade works to the existing pumping station and new rising main.

The scheme also involved the decommissioning and demolition of the old septic tanks at sites in Coachford, Innishannon and Baile Bhúirne and Baile Mhic Íre, and the old treatment plant in Dripsey.