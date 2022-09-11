Interiors: Tips to make a space look larger

OPTIMISING space in your home is so important, particularly if your rooms are small.

It’s always important to match your furniture to the size of the room.

Place your bigger pieces of furniture into the room first.

Place larger pieces against the walls to maximise the open space to make the room feel larger.

You may not find the perfect spot on your first attempt, so don’t be afraid to play around with different layouts that you are not used to. For example try things at 90 degrees as it can change everything.

By adding a large piece of wall art or an oversized decorative object like a vase on the mantle or on the coffee table, you are essentially creating a focal point in the room this will distract from the actual size of the space and make it look much bigger.

Natural light also enlarges the interior of any room. If you don’t have it, then get creative with lighting effects using lamps, spotlights or track lighting – you will be amazed at how much of a difference these little additions can make.

In a bedroom if your space is too tight to use bedside lamps or the space around the bed is narrow, one option is to install hanging lights or wall sconces above or on either side of the bed.

