Innovative new app for locals and tourists to Xplore Clonakilty

A new app called Xplore Clonakilty has been launched to enhance the visitor experience to the town, as well as those who live in the area.

Designed on the Xplore digital infrastructure for towns developed by Galway based company, Booniverse Limited, the Clonakilty app platform allows users to interact with a variety of towns without having to download multiple apps or visit multiple websites. Users enable location services or select a region to stay local.

Clon Chamber’s Chairperson Orla O’Donovan said that the app project team have been working tirelessly with Booniverse over the past number of months to get the app ready for release.

‘The Chamber has been anxious to set up a town app and in particular, one with a digital voucher package. We already have a very successful Clonakilty Voucher Scheme operating since 2013, but we wanted to bring it into the digital era. This new digital voucher feature on the Clonakilty app will complement our present voucher scheme beautifully.’

She added: ‘The new Clonakilty app aims to better serve the needs of locals and tourists alike, especially in times like these when shopping and exploring locally has never been more important. Hospitality won’t be forgotten either when they reopen, with access to features that highlight their services, people and community impact.’

Clonakilty has now become part of Xplore’s growing network of towns that extends from Galway to Kerry, to Cork and Carlow. The launch is indicative of a wider movement in towns across the country, where enterprising locals are seeking out new and efficient ways to boost their local economies, attract tourists and promote their towns’ amenities.

Xplore COO James Finan said: ‘We are delighted to be in partnership with Clonakilty. The response has been amazing and it shows how valuable and needed something like the Xplore Clonakilty App is. We are working with the communities in Galway, Fermoy, Tralee, Portumna and Youghal to keep them up to date and are currently preparing Killarney and Bagenalstown for rollout.

‘We want Xplore to matter, to our clients, to our people, and in our communities both here in Ireland and other communities around the world. I would be very happy to speak with any group who wants this for their town.’