Innishannon grieves loss of ‘Finny’ Coleman

DESCRIBED as ‘a lovely man who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him’, Finbarr ‘Finny’ Coleman passed away on Saturday, July 27th, following a single vehicle collision just outside Kinsale.

Locals in Innishannon and in the sporting world of both bowling and GAA have been left numbed by his tragic death.

The 40-year-old building contractor from Slievegullane, Innishannon had been attending a bowling score last Friday night and was a passenger in a car that crashed in Ballynamona just outside Kinsale.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body was removed from the scene to the mortuary at CUH where a post-mortem was carried out.

Ból Chumann na hÉireann offered their sincere sympathy to the Coleman family as did the Mid Cork region of the organisation who said that Finny was a regular competitor in Mid Cork’s regional competitions.

‘Finbarr’s passing is mourned by all within the bowling fraternity. Bol Chumann extends its sympathies to his grieving family.’

Dermot Higgins, chairman of Valley Rovers Camogie Club said Finny was ‘a lovely man who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him’ while Noel Ryan of Innishvilla Soccer Club offered his condolences to the Coleman family and said Finny was always a great supporter of their football club.

Finny, is survived by his four brothers, Brendan, Bernard, Arthur and Anthony and is pre-deceased by his parents Dan and Teresa. His funeral took place on Wednesday following requiem mass at St Mary’s Church in Innishannon.

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s, arrested following the fatal traffic collision, which occurred after 1.30am last Saturday morning, July 27th has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the director of public prosecutions.

It is understood the deceased was among a group returning from a score at Jagoes Mills, outside Kinsale when the collision occurred at Ballynamona, near Kinsale Golf Club.

The other passengers in the car were not seriously injured, while the road was closed for a period to facilitate a technical examination.

‘Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Ballynamona area between 1.15am and 1.45am are asked to make it available to Gardaí,’ said the spokesperson.

‘Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any garda station.’