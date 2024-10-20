Injured walker taken to CUH during Storm Ashley

A young woman was taken to CUH earlier today after suffering a suspected broken ankle while out walking in the Coillte Forest Park in Gougane Barra.

The alarm was raised around lunchtime and emergency services including gardaí, a fire brigade and West Cork Rapid Response (WCRR) attended the scene. Kerry Mountain Rescue were stood down during the incident.

The injured walker was later transferred to CUH.

Meanwhile, West Cork has been battered by yellow level winds as Storm Ashley hit the mainland over night.

Hundreds of homes across West Cork have been or are still without power and outages occurred in Ballingeary, Béal na Bláth, Timoleague, Dunmanway and Ballydehob. A ESB Networks spokesperson said that given the extent of the storm, estimated restoration times will be updated this evening and will be available on www.powercheck.ie

There have also been numerous reports of trees down across the region with reports of trees down on the R586 between Dunmanway and Drimoleague, Poulanargid near Lissarda, Ballylickey, Gaggin on the N71 between Bandon and Clonakilty, R605 near the Innishannon House Hotel, Crookstown, Old Chapel Bandon, Ardnaboha,Kinsale.

Motorists are being advised to drive slowly in these high wind conditions, while some flights have been affected at Cork Airport.