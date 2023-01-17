Information sessions taking place for 2023 J1 applications

THE cut-off dates for summer 2023 J1 applications have been announced by USIT, a leading Irish provider of overseas work and travel programmes.

Those intending to head for the United States in May will need to apply for their J1 by January 31st, with a February 28th deadline set for those looking to depart in June.

USIT, which has a large network of American employers, will be hosting a series of in-person information sessions across the country in Cork, Sligo, Dublin, Limerick and Galway to ensure students have everything they need to get their application underway ahead of the first J1 deadline.

To keep up to date on those, students should visit www.j1online.ie/events.

Those unable to attend an in-person info session should sign up for the next virtual J1 presentation which takes place today at 5.30pm

