News

Inflation once again

February 13th, 2022 11:40 PM

Share this article

THOSE of a certain age will remember when inflation was just a fact of life, and not a major talking point.

But unfortunately the word is back on everyone’s lips this week, with reports of 30-year-highs in fuel prices, and the possibility of two interest rate hikes this year.

One commentator raised a few eyebrows at the weekend when she suggested double-digit inflation was not impossible, in the short-term.

Anyone who recently has received an electricity bill, filled up their oil tanks, or paid a visit to their local petrol station, will have the hard evidence of the rising cost of living.

But politicians offering everyone – from those on the breadline to those with comfortable incomes and even the super-wealthy – a stipend towards their electricity bills seems like a knee-jerk reaction and makes little fiscal sense.

And government politicians telling people on that same breadline to simply shop around does nothing to instil any confidence in that government, either.

***

Advertisement | Learn more about Paymentsense | Apply Now

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.