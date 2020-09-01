In this week's Southern Star: Young Bantry doctor thought he was going to die after getting Covid, Irish Community Air Ambulance responded to 520 emergencies in its first year & Dunmanway Town win Beamish Cup final

In this week's Southern Star…
• Young Bantry trainee doctor thought he was going to die, after getting Covid
• First Day at School picture special
• Fishing industry warns of 'Game Over' if there's a no-deal Brexit
• The Irish Community Air Ambulance responded to 520 medical emergencies in its first year in operation.
• Dunmanway Town win Beamish Cup final
• FREE 32-page Home & Garden magazine. Your guide to products and services for a perfect West Cork home and garden
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1
IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 3rd
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.