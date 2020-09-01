In this week's Southern Star: Young Bantry doctor thought he was going to die after getting Covid, Irish Community Air Ambulance responded to 520 emergencies in its first year & Dunmanway Town win Beamish Cup final

In this week's Southern Star…

• Young Bantry trainee doctor thought he was going to die, after getting Covid

• First Day at School picture special

• Fishing industry warns of 'Game Over' if there's a no-deal Brexit

• The Irish Community Air Ambulance responded to 520 medical emergencies in its first year in operation.

• Dunmanway Town win Beamish Cup final

• FREE 32-page Home & Garden magazine. Your guide to products and services for a perfect West Cork home and garden

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 3rd