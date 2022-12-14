News

Double tragedy in Muskerry; 'More information is out there' about Sophie case say gardaí; CoAction issue not resolved; New twist on Skibb town hall saga; Milestone for Macroom; Stay calm this Christmas!; James soaks up new life in Baltimore; Rivals to clash in 2023 Cork c'ship draws; Tributes to late Padraigh Griffin; Bowler Rachel Kingston adds to her collection

December 14th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

GIVEAWAY

  • Win a Christmas hamper!

 

IN NEWS

  • Double tragedy in Muskerry
  • Sophie case: ‘More information is out there’ say gardaí
  • CoAction issue not resolved
  • New twist on Skibb town hall saga
  • Milestone for Macroom
  • Stay calm this Christmas!

 

IN LIFE

  • James soaks up new life in Baltimore

 

IN SPORT

  • Rivals to clash in 2023 Cork c’ship draws
  • Tributes to late Padraigh Griffin
  • Bowler Rachel Kingston adds to her collection

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY DECEMBER 15th

 

 

 

***

