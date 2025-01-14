IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: West Cork success at Young Scientists, Bantry woman shaking up stand-up, Ardfield cause Beamish Cup shock; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, January 16th

Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: West Cork success at Young Scientists, Bantry woman shaking up stand-up, Ardfield cause Beamish Cup shock

January 14th, 2025 3:39 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: West Cork success at Young Scientists, Bantry woman shaking up stand-up, Ardfield cause Beamish Cup shock

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

West Cork success at Young Scientists

Fundraiser for Ballydehob's Mark

Sophie's clothes sent to FBI

Locals caught up in LA fires

Ann's poignant trip to Everest

CalfCare Roadshow hits West Cork

 

IN LIFE

Bantry woman shaking up stand-up

 

IN SPORT

Ardfield cause biggest shock in the Beamish Cup

Who will be crowned 2024 West Cork Sports Star of the Year?

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JANUARY 16TH

