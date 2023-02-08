News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: West Cork Business and Tourism Awards winners and picture special; Great ways to spoil your loved one this Valentine’s; Fishing rep Patrick Murphy eyes Euro seat; Ukrainian man’s friends knew nothing of his funeral; Castletownshend the taste of Britain; Roads are of ‘third world’ standard; Bere Island’s housing crisis; Learning to live with epilepsy; Duggan refreshed after her Asian adventure; Carbery camogie’s major sponsorship deal; Carbery Academy’s class of 2022 graduates

February 8th, 2023 8:53 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

WEST CORK BUSINESS & TOURISM AWARDS

  • The winners – gala luncheon photo special

VALENTINE’S SPECIAL

  • Great ways to spoil your loved one

IN NEWS

  • Fishing rep Patrick Murphy eyes Euro seat
  • Ukrainian man’s friends knew nothing of his funeral
  • ‘Beguiling’ Castletownshend the taste of Britain
  • Roads are of ‘third world’ standard
  • Bere Island’s housing crisis

IN LIFE

  • Learning to live with epilepsy

IN SPORT

  • Duggan refreshed after her Asian adventure
  • Carbery camogie’s major sponsorship deal
  • Carbery Academy’s class of 2022 graduates

