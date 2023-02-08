IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
WEST CORK BUSINESS & TOURISM AWARDS
- The winners – gala luncheon photo special
VALENTINE’S SPECIAL
- Great ways to spoil your loved one
IN NEWS
News
Feb, 2023
All is not yet lost
- Fishing rep Patrick Murphy eyes Euro seat
- Ukrainian man’s friends knew nothing of his funeral
- ‘Beguiling’ Castletownshend the taste of Britain
- Roads are of ‘third world’ standard
- Bere Island’s housing crisis
IN LIFE
- Learning to live with epilepsy
IN SPORT
- Duggan refreshed after her Asian adventure
- Carbery camogie’s major sponsorship deal
- Carbery Academy’s class of 2022 graduates