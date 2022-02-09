In this week's Southern Star: Tragic details in Timmy Hourihane murder trial, Welsh son believes Drimoleague nun rescued mum from Nazis & Welsh son believes Drimoleague nun rescued mum from Nazis & we chat to Carbery GAA's new chairman Aidan O'Rourke

News

Tragic details in Timmy Hourihane murder trial, Welsh son believes Drimoleague nun rescued mum from Nazis & we chat to Carbery GAA's new chairman Aidan O'Rourke

February 9th, 2022 9:25 AM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star…

• Tragic details in Timmy Hourihane murder trial

• Welsh son believes Drimoleague nun rescued mum from Nazis

• Love is in the air: Special VALENTINE'S DAY feature

• A community is rallying around a Kilbrittain man who is in a race against time to get ahead of his Alzheimer’s diagnosis

• We chat to Carbery GAA's new chairman Aidan O'Rourke

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 10TH

***

