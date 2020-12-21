News

In this week's Southern Star: The death of Tim Severin, Cork come up short in All-Ireland bid & home for Christmas - or is it?

December 21st, 2020 2:16 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star…

• Meet the winners: Full coverage of the 2020 West Cork Farming Awards

• Death of explorer and writer Tim Severin at his home in Timoleague

• Messages from West Cork people around the globe who won't make it home this Christmas

• Cork ladies come up short in their bid to dethrone Dublin

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 23rd

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.