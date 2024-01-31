News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Surge in calls to domestic abuse helpline; Cairns closes Bandon office following garda advice; District courts ‘choc-a-bloc’; Bambie does Macroom proud; Fishermen call for tuna quota; How to maintain New Year’s resolutions; Extraordinary tales of our ‘ordinary’ women; Jack Crowley crowned best in the west; West Cork Sports Star Awards round-up; New weekly column from former Cork footballer John Hayes; Cork GAA to receive ‘significant sum’ for Páirc renaming

January 31st, 2024 10:19 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN NEWS

  • Surge in calls to domestic abuse helpline
  • Cairns closes Bandon office following garda advice
  • District courts ‘choc-a-bloc’
  • Bambie does Macroom proud
  • Fishermen call for tuna quota
  • How to maintain New Year’s resolutions

IN LIFE

  • Extraordinary tales of our ‘ordinary’ women

IN SPORT

  • Jack Crowley crowned best in the west
  • West Cork Sports Star Awards round-up
  • New weekly column from former Cork footballer John Hayes
  • Cork GAA to receive ‘significant sum’ for Páirc renaming

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 1ST

 

 

