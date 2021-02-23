News

In this week's Southern Star: Stuntwoman Avril is 'Blooming' brilliant on Netflix show; 50 years of Skibbereen Rowing Club; FREE Guide to Making Your Money go Further in 2021

February 23rd, 2021 12:23 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star…

• Freak Tragumna wave prompts safety warning

• Stuntwoman Avril is 'Blooming' brilliant on Netflix show

• Working From Home - a labour of love or a work in progress? We find out!

• We celebrate 50 years of Skibbereen Rowing Club putting West Cork on the map

• PLUS don't miss your FREE Guide to Making Your Money go Further in 2021!

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 25th

