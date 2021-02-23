In this week's Southern Star: Stuntwoman Avril is 'Blooming' brilliant on Netflix show; 50 years of Skibbereen Rowing Club; FREE Guide to Making Your Money go Further in 2021

In this week's Southern Star…

• Freak Tragumna wave prompts safety warning

• Stuntwoman Avril is 'Blooming' brilliant on Netflix show

• Working From Home - a labour of love or a work in progress? We find out!

• We celebrate 50 years of Skibbereen Rowing Club putting West Cork on the map

• PLUS don't miss your FREE Guide to Making Your Money go Further in 2021!

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 25th