In this week's Southern Star: Stuntwoman Avril is 'Blooming' brilliant on Netflix show; 50 years of Skibbereen Rowing Club; FREE Guide to Making Your Money go Further in 2021

In this week's Southern Star…
• Freak Tragumna wave prompts safety warning
• Stuntwoman Avril is 'Blooming' brilliant on Netflix show
• Working From Home - a labour of love or a work in progress? We find out!
• We celebrate 50 years of Skibbereen Rowing Club putting West Cork on the map
• PLUS don't miss your FREE Guide to Making Your Money go Further in 2021!
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1
IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 25th
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.