In this week's Southern Star: Special Mother's day feature; Paul & Fintan crowned best in the West; The famous Cape Clear geansaí; Leap murder trial continues & more

March 14th, 2023 11:54 AM

By Southern Star Team

• Special Mother's Day feature

• Paul and Fintan crowned best in the West

• Farmer fined €5 for roaming bull calf

• The famous Cape Clear geansaí

• Neighbour's row on Rock Island in court

• Leap murder trial continues

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 16TH

