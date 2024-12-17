IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Sophie's Schull friends mark her anniversary, SVP services needed more than ever in West Cork, Paul O'Donovan crowned sportsperson of the year; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, December 19th

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

Sophie's Schull friends mark her anniversary

Feedback on West Cork Greenway published

Recalling Stephen's Day of old in Beara

Bantry lifeboat house plan is launched

Schull writer's novel set during the famine

Fishing rep warns new quotas leave sector in crisis

IN LIFE

SVP services needed more than ever in West Cork

IN SPORT

Paul O'Donovan crowned Sportsperson of the Year

Heartbreak for Beara footballers in U21 Cork final

