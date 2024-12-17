Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Sophie's Schull friends mark her anniversary, SVP services needed more than ever in West Cork, Paul O'Donovan crowned sportsperson of the year; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, December 19th

December 17th, 2024 11:32 AM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Sophie's Schull friends mark her anniversary, SVP services needed more than ever in West Cork, Paul O'Donovan crowned sportsperson of the year; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, December 19th Image

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

Sophie's Schull friends mark her anniversary

Feedback on West Cork Greenway published

Recalling Stephen's Day of old in Beara

Bantry lifeboat house plan is launched

Schull writer's novel set during the famine

Fishing rep warns new quotas leave sector in crisis

 

IN LIFE

SVP services needed more than ever in West Cork

 

IN SPORT

Paul O'Donovan crowned Sportsperson of the Year

Heartbreak for Beara footballers in U21 Cork final

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition this Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe

IN SHOPS THURSDAY DECEMBER 19TH

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended