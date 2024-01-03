News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Skibb driving test centre has highest pass rate; Fears for future of six Schull businesses; ’Flu and Covid infections on the rise; The incredible story of Minnie Thornton; OT’s Karl Henry says West Cork move was ‘best ever’; Castlehaven ready for All-Ireland semi-final; Newcestown crowned Carbery U21 champs; Dunmanway Town to begin cup title defence

January 3rd, 2024 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

  • Skibb driving test centre has highest pass rate
  • Fears for future of six Schull businesses
  • ’Flu and Covid infections on the rise
  • The incredible story of Minnie Thornton

 

IN LIFE

  • OT’s Karl Henry says West Cork move was ‘best ever’

 

IN SPORT

  • Castlehaven ready for All-Ireland semi-final
  • Newcestown crowned Carbery U21 champs
  • Dunmanway Town to begin cup title defence

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JANUARY 4th

 

Share this article

Recommended