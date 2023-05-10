News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Personal finance advice and tips from Sinead Ryan; GAA move ‘a complete cock-up’; Another departure from FG in West Cork; Delivery man left dog ‘cowering’; Fears for Timoleague post office; West Cork Farming Award winner for May announced; Out and About in West Cork picture specials; Clon man’s inspiring story; Ahamilla to host crunch Cork clash; Buckley races to Athlete of Year award; Drinagh closing in on WCL Premier glory; Clon footballers leading Division 2; Win tickets to Mimi Webb Live at the Marquee

May 10th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

 

MAKE YOUR MONEY GO FURTHER

  • Personal finance advice and tips from Sinead Ryan of The Home Show

 

IN NEWS

  • GAA move ‘a complete cock-up’
  • Another departure from FG in West Cork
  • Delivery man left dog ‘cowering’ in fear
  • Fears for Timoleague post office
  • West Cork Farming Award winner for May announced
  • Out and About in West Cork picture specials

 

IN LIFE

  • ‘I’m proof you can get past a stammer’ – Clon man’s inspiring story

 

IN SPORT

  • Ahamilla to host crunch Cork clash
  • Buckley races to Athlete of Year award
  • Drinagh closing in on WCL Premier glory
  • Clon footballers leading Division 2

 

COMPETITION

  • Win tickets to Mimi Webb Live at the Marquee

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY May 11th

IN SHOPS THURSDAY May 11th

