IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
MAKE YOUR MONEY GO FURTHER
- Personal finance advice and tips from Sinead Ryan of The Home Show
IN NEWS
- GAA move ‘a complete cock-up’
- Another departure from FG in West Cork
- Delivery man left dog ‘cowering’ in fear
- Fears for Timoleague post office
- West Cork Farming Award winner for May announced
- Out and About in West Cork picture specials
IN LIFE
- ‘I’m proof you can get past a stammer’ – Clon man’s inspiring story
IN SPORT
- Ahamilla to host crunch Cork clash
- Buckley races to Athlete of Year award
- Drinagh closing in on WCL Premier glory
- Clon footballers leading Division 2
COMPETITION
- Win tickets to Mimi Webb Live at the Marquee