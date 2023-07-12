News

July 12th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

IN NEWS

Mart owners ‘will identify’ staff guilty of abusing calves

Daughter ‘heartbroken’ over lack of help for family

July West Cork Farming Award winner revealed

Timoleague man’s Fastnet challenge

Skibbereen murder trial

Graham Norton at Bantry Literary Fest

Varadkar in West Cork

 

IN LIFE

Author takes inspiration from life on Cape Clear

 

IN SPORT

‘Unwatchable’ football needs rule changes

A look at Bere Island GAA Club

Munster stars bring URC trophy to Skibbereen

Emma Hurley wins All-Ireland U16 bowling crown

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY July 13th

