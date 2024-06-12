Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Local election results coverage; West Cork Sciath na Scol football finals eight-page special; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, June 13th

June 12th, 2024 12:25 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Local election results coverage; West Cork Sciath na Scol football finals eight-page special; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, June 13th Image

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

West Cork Sciath na Scol football finals eight-page special

 

IN NEWS

Independents rise again in local elections

All the results from around West Cork

Galleries: Election and Out & About photo specials

Kinsale library shortlisted for architecture award

Safe hands from Schull steer the Queen Anne

IN LIFE

Clon's brilliant Bloomsday celebration

Young Castlehaven farmer takes student award

Martin Leahy reworks Woody Guthrie classic

 

IN SPORT

Rising star Nicola Tuthill shines on European stage

Drinagh Rangers end season with cup triumph

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JUNE 13TH

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended