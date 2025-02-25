Southern Star Ltd. logo
IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Is Castletownshend Ireland’s quirkiest village, Glandore perfumer going global, Laura Nicholson on finding new speed in the US; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, February 27th

February 25th, 2025 12:08 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Is Castletownshend Ireland's quirkiest village, Glandore perfumer going global, Laura Nicholson on finding new speed in the US; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, February 27th

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

 

IN NEWS

Free the haggis!

Castletownshend - Ireland’s quirkiest village?

Crafty Beara group giving women an outlet

Free sanitary products for Council buildings

Prison boss was summoned to Skibbereen Court

EU urged to take action on farming vision

 

IN LIFE

Signature scent from Glandore going global

 

IN SPORT

Laura Nicholson on finding new speed in US

Kilmacabea ready for county league challenge

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 27TH

