In this week's Southern Star…

• Climate change report: what's in store for us?

• Hollywood photographer's art for Union Hall

• Michael Collins' Béal na Bláth bible up for auction

• TD ties the knot to Wexford woman

• Locals join Macra walkers in Dáil walk

• Ross school's top marks in Dr Herlihy Cup

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY, MAY 4TH