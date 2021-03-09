In this week's Southern Star: Hermits on the move to Dunmanway; Star appoints first female editor; Pregnant in a pandemic; Crossbarry Centenary Commemoration; Phil Healy produces the race of her life

In this week's Southern Star… • Hermits on the move to Dunmanway • Star appoints first female editor • Pregnant in a pandemic – West Cork women share their experiences • Special Feature: We mark the Crossbarry Ambush centenary Sport Mar, 2021 LAST WORD COLUMN: Eugene Coakley played an important role in the ongoing success of Skibbereen and Irish rowing Read more • Sad end to Gordon Elliott's gallop • Ideas to celebrate Mother's Day • Phil Healy produces the race of her life at European Championships Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1 IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MARCH 11TH

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.