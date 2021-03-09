In this week's Southern Star: Hermits on the move to Dunmanway; Star appoints first female editor; Pregnant in a pandemic; Crossbarry Centenary Commemoration; Phil Healy produces the race of her life

News

Hermits on the move to Dunmanway; Star appoints first female editor; Pregnant in a pandemic; Crossbarry Centenary Commemoration; Phil Healy produces the race of her life

March 9th, 2021 12:20 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star…

• Hermits on the move to Dunmanway

• Star appoints first female editor

• Pregnant in a pandemic – West Cork women share their experiences

• Special Feature: We mark the Crossbarry Ambush centenary

• Sad end to Gordon Elliott's gallop

• Ideas to celebrate Mother's Day

• Phil Healy produces the race of her life at European Championships

