IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Greenway boost for Bandon; Farm Zero C initiative on calves; Farmers gather to make a point; Single men sought for dating group hike; Jeremy Corbyn attends Collins plaque unveiling; Danny Collins reflects on his year as mayor; West Cork Film Studios are box office; Plunketts close in on double; Jerry Ryan makes Bal GAA comeback at 61!; Skibb rowers shine at national championships; John Buckley on Munster FA Chairman role

July 19th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN NEWS

  • Greenway boost for Bandon
  • Farm Zero C initiative on calves
  • Farmers gather to make a point
  • Single men sought for dating group hike
  • Jeremy Corbyn attends Collins plaque unveiling
  • Danny Collins reflects on his year as mayor

 

IN LIFE

  • West Cork Film Studios are box office

 

IN SPORT

  • Plunketts close in on double
  • Jerry Ryan makes Bal GAA comeback at 61!
  • Skibb rowers shine at national championships
  • John Buckley on Munster FA Chairman role

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY July 20th

 

 

