News

In this week's Southern Star: Grateful pensioner returns to scene of rescue; Our pick of Hollywood's Halloween Horror offerings; When Bantry Blues conquered the county in 1995

October 28th, 2020 9:57 AM

By Jack McCarron

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star…

• A pensioner who was dramatically rescued from the sea near Garrettsown beach returned to the scene to thank his rescuers

• Our pick of Hollywood's Halloween Horror offerings, past and present

• A new book with links to West Cork tells one woman’s experience of giving birth in a mother and baby home and her quest to being reunited with her son

• When Bantry Blues conquered the county in 1995

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY OCTOBER 29th

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.