IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Gardai agree to review of Sophie case; Bishop apologises over lack of priests; Man charged in 40-yr-old murder case; two full pages of puzzles; Soccer ace Conor marries in Greece; Union Hall lifeboat named; Bandon’s Supt Fogarty retires; Couple with Clon links develop resort in Sri Lanka; Darragh races to 5000m glory; Cork footballers face huge off-season; Focus on Ardfield/Rathbarry tennis club; Bunratty Utd complete WCL treble

June 29th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

  • Gardai agree to review of Sophie case
  • Bishop apologises over lack of priests
  • Man charged in 40-yr-old murder case
  • Soccer ace Conor marries in Greece
  • Naming ceremony for Union Hall lifeboat
  • Bandon’s Supt Fogarty retires

 

  • Two full pages of puzzles to test your grey matter!

 

  • Couple with Clon links develop resort in Sri Lanka

 

  • McElhinney races to 5000m glory
  • Cork footballers face huge off-season
  • Focus on Ardfield/Rathbarry tennis club
  • Bunratty Utd complete WCL treble

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JUNE 30th

