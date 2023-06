In this week's Southern Star…

• FREE 8-page Sciath na Scol special

• Beara welcomes its first cruise liner

• Church Cross welcomes Ukrainian families

• Innishannon murder trial begins

• Hourihane fighting for Republic of Ireland recall

• Barryroe stun Kilbrittain in league derby

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY, JUNE 15th